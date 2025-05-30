Historical sex offence charges laid against N.S. man now living in B.C.

WINDSOR: West Hants District RCMP has charged a man with historical sexual offences that occurred over a two-year period in Windsor.

In November 2024, RCMP officers received a report of historical sexual assault involving a teacher, who taught at King’s-Edgehill School at the time of the offences, and a youth victim.

Investigators learned that the offences occurred on and off school property and between the years 2000 and 2002.

In January 2025, as a result of the investigation, Roderick Alexander MacDonald, 48, was served a summons in British Columbia to attend court in Nova Scotia.

MacDonald, who lives in British Columbia, has been charged with Sexual Exploitation, Invitation to Sexual Touching and Sexual Assault.

He’s scheduled to return in Windsor Provincial Court on June 2.

There is no information to suggest there are additional victims and others have not come forward, however, the Nova Scotia RCMP encourages anyone who may be a survivor of sexual assault to contact their local RCMP detachment or police of jurisdiction.

Survivors can discuss incidents with officers before deciding to participate in an investigation and court process.

To offer an anonymous tip, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2024-1669687