From the Cruiser – May 30, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 121 calls for

service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

COURT FOR ENFIELD MAN

On May 23, a 59-year-old Enfield man was charged for driving with an invalid licence.

The man was arrested for obstruction after he refused to provide his documentation to the officer.

after being pulled over.

He was released for a court date in July.

SPEEDING AN ISSUE

Over the past week, officers have issued 10 speeding tickets to motorists.

Police will continue to enforce speeding laws as more people are on the roads during the summer.

months.

BBQ THANKS

East Hants RCMP members and support staff want to thank all the people who came out to join in the celebration of the RCMP’s 150th Anniversary on Saturday.

It was a phenomenal success that saw approximately 400 residents of our community mingling.

with members of the Enfield detachment while enjoying free burgers and hot dogs.

Due to the high turnout, it is anticipated that similar events will take place in the future.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Shubie man wanted for assault

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of John Lynch, 38, of Shubenacadie.

John Lynch was charged with assault in April of 2021 after an incident that took place in March of 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating John Lynch.

Anyone who sees John Lynch is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with

information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: