Impaired driving, illegal possession charges for Ontario man

BIBLE HILL: A 66-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with a slew of offences after beings topped for impaired driving on Mya 27 on Hwy 104.

Police say that at approximately 10:30 a.m., members of the Cumberland County District RCMP and Colchester County District RCMP responded to an impaired driving complaint on Hwy. 104.

The vehicle was located at the Hwy. 104 and Hwy. 102 interchange and a traffic stop was initiated.

“Officers noted that the driver, a 66-year-old Ontario man, was displaying signs of impairment,” said police in a release.

The man provided a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device which resulted in a 0mg% result, indicating that he did not have alcohol in his system.

“As the impaired driving investigation continued, officers located unmarked prescription medication on the man and unstamped tobacco was observed in his vehicle,” said police.

He was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

EHS was contacted to ensure that the man was not experiencing a medical event and, once cleared by paramedics, he was transported to the Bible Hill Detachment.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, a Ford Econoline, and officers located over 643,000 unstamped cigarettes.

The man also submitted to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and a subsequent Drug Recognition Examination, which he also failed, indicating that he was impaired by a drug.

He was later released from custody and will be facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Illegal Possession of Tobacco Products and Raw Leaf Tobacco.

The man will appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.

File #’s: 2023-725798, 2023-732472