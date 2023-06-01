Bedford man nabbed for speeding; facing drug-related charges

BIBLE HILL: A 52-year-old Bedford man is facing a slew of charges after being stopped for speeding near the Cobequid Pass on May 26.

RCMP say that at approximately 5:30 a.m., a member of RCMP Northwest Traffic Services was conducting speeding enforcement near the Cobequid Pass Toll Booth when they observed a vehicle travelling at 120km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

“A traffic stop was initiated and the officer observed that the driver was displaying signs of impairment,” said police in a release.

The driver, a 52-year-old Bedford man, was arrested for impaired operation and a search of the vehicle was conducted incidental to arrest.

“During the search, officers noted what appeared to be cocaine inside of two duffel bags that were in the footwells behind the passenger and driver’s seats,” said police in the release.

“Both bags had been within reach of the driver.”

The man was transported to the Bible Hill Detachment and a search warrant was subsequently executed on his vehicle. During the search, officers located and seized 40kg of cocaine.

Police said the submitted to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test which he passed and he was later released on an Appearance Notice.

He will be facing a charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and will appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.

The man was also issued a Summary Offence Ticket for speeding which carries a fine of $237.50.