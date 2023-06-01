HALIFAX: Households in Nova Scotia under mandatory orders to evacuate their primary residence due to wildfires may be eligible for one-time emergency financial aid of $500 from the Government of Nova Scotia through a program being administered by the Canadian Red Cross.

Only one application and payment per household is permitted and to be eligible the household must have been evacuated from their primary home by order from a municipality or from a police, fire or local or provincial emergency management official.

Applications can be completed online at redcross.ca/AtlanticWildFires (or for service in French at croixrouge.ca/FeuxEnAtlantique) or can be made by phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Atlantic time at 1-800-863-6582.

No other Canadian Red Cross numbers can accept these applications.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Given the extent of property loss and damage, the Canadian Red Cross has also launched the Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal, allowing Canadians to contribute funds to help the most impacted people from affected areas.

The extent of that support will only be known once there is a clearer picture of needs and of how much money will be raised. Those wishing to make a financial donation to the Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

The Red Cross donor appeal is completely separate from the emergency $500 payments to eligible households being administered on behalf of – and financed by – the Government of Nova Scotia.