N.S. increases fine for breaking burn ban amidst wildfires

HALIFAX: To help avoid any new wildfires, the Province is increasing the fine for breaking the provincewide burn ban to $25,000.

“We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “

We’re taking every measure to prevent new fires from starting. All Nova Scotians need to do their part – follow the burn ban, stay out of the woods and help keep your families and communities safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The fine, which is set in the Forest Fire Protection Regulations, had been $237.50. Penalties are levied through summary offence tickets issued by police, conservation or other law enforcement officers.

The burn ban is in place until June 25 or until conditions allow it to be lifted.

The increased fine does not apply to the ban on entering the woods. The fine for violating that ban is $237.50.

ADVERTISEMENT:

While most provincial and municipal parks remain open, wooded areas are off limits, so provincial parks that are primarily trails are closed.

A list follows this release and information is being added to the website: https://parks.novascotia.ca .

The following provincial parks are closed:

— Cape Chignecto, Cumberland County

— Cape Split, Kings County

— Card Lake, Lunenburg County

— Central Groove, Digby County

— Chebogue Meadows, Yarmouth County

— Cole Harbour-Heritage Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Dalem Lake, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

— Herring Cove, Halifax Regional Municipality

— MacCormacks, Victoria County

— McNabs and Lawlor Islands, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Mickey Hill, Annapolis County

— Sackville Lakes, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Second Peninsula, Lunenburg County

— Taylor Head, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Uisge Ban Falls, Victoria County

ADVERTISEMENT:

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables shooting ranges are also closed.



Additional Resources:

Burn restrictions: https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/