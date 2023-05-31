SPCA opens doors to pets of families evacuated due to wildfires

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia SPCA has opened their doors to pets evacuating with their families.

Families being evacuated from areas impacted by the wildfires who need a temporary home for their dogs, cats or critters can text the SPCA at 902-229-8620.

The SPCA has expanded our Paws & Support program to provide housing for pets displaced by the fire.

The program was originally designed to help owners with unexpected short-term in-hospital treatment or transition out of domestic violence situations.

As of Monday morning, May 29, the Nova Scotia SPCA has helped 86 evacuated animals and with help from foster families and partners is making room to help more.

For those who would like to help, you can help provide food, litter, comfort and care with a donation today https://www.novascotiaspca.ca .