Mobile primary care clinic for those displaced by wildfires

UPDATE: Mobile primary care clinic for those displaced by Tantallon/Hammonds Plains fire

NOTE ADDITIONAL DATE AND TIME BELOW

Nova Scotia Health’s mobile primary care clinic has opened a drop-in clinic for those displaced by the Tantallon/Hammonds Plains fire.

Canada Games Comfort Centre

26 Thomas Raddall Dr., Halifax

Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will be asked the reason for your visit to ensure we are able to treat your concern. If we can help you, you will be screened for acute viral respiratory infection and given an approximate appointment time. Have your health card and a list of medications ready upon arrival.

Care will be provided using a team approach, which includes nurse practitioners and family physicians.

This clinic is not a substitute for your primary care provider (doctor or nurse practitioner). However, there are times when you may not be able to see your primary care provider, or you do not have a primary care provider. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we aim to provide you the best possible care.

The clinic can only address non-urgent, low-acuity health issues and is not an emergency service. See a list of the types of concerns below if you are not sure where to go.

Types of concerns that may be addressed at the mobile primary care clinic include:

Prescription refills or renewals (except for controlled substances)

Minor respiratory symptoms

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle pain

Mental health and addictions support (Two Mental Health and Addictions crisis support staff will be on site)

Lab or diagnostic imaging requisitions will not be part of the mobile service.

Many displaced residents are missing their medications or have medication-related questions.

You should know:

If you do not have access to your medication, please contact your local pharmacy and request a renewal.

If you cannot get to your local pharmacy, you can contact any other pharmacy and they will be able to help you by looking up your information and medications on the Drug Information System.

If you have missed at least one dose of your medication and are looking for advice on when to take your next dose of medication, please contact your local pharmacy or ask a pharmacist near you.

Please note other options for care:

Do not hesitate to visit an emergency department if you are experiencing an emergency. Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

Nova Scotians who are on the Need a Family Practice Registry may access VirtualCareNS, which provides free, temporary access to primary health care. Visit www.virtualcarens.ca to register or request a virtual visit. VirtualCareNS is not an emergency service.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24/7 by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

Additional local resources are available at www.nshealth.ca/wheretogoforhealthcare.

We will keep communities updated as future dates and additional community locations are determined or if there are changes to the current schedule.

Additional information can be found at www.nshealth.ca/mobileprimarycare.