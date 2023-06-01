PHOTOS: Cleanup at Enfield Village square

ENFIELD: With sunny weather upon us, that had many people outside cleaning up around the yard.

That was no different for volunteers with Enfield in Bloom on a Saturday morning as they gathered at the Village Square across from the Enfield Fire Hall.

The dozen or so volunteers put in the work over a two hour period or so.

Gage Gilby gets his hands dirty helping his mom Julie cut some weeds at the square cleanup. (Healey photo)

The group took advantage of the weather to do its annual spring cleanup of the square, sprucing it up to make it look nice.

This year, there were many youth involved–some who are familiar faces from the race track, and happened to be off this weekend so that meant they were put to work volunteering.

All in all, the hard work has made the square look pretty nice.

Carrie MacDougall hard at work. 9Healey photo)

Grace Gilby and Josh Langille carry some mulch. (Healey photo)

Josh Langille working hard a night after his first Legend car win. (Healey photo)