From the Cruiser – Oct. 12-19

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 106 calls for service between Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

In the weekly From the Cruiser column, East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Bushell indicated the following were some of the calls officers investigated over the past week.

On Oct. 18, officers were alerted to a suspicious person in the Gore area. A homeowner reported there was an unknown male right outside their front door.

The individual had a pole with an instrument on the end. When confronted by the owner, the male stated he worked for Bell and was conducting internet speed testing.

The owner became suspicious when the man could not produce a business card or other credentials such as an identification card despite wearing a Bell hat and hoodie.

Calls to Bell verified that technicians were in the area, but not dispatched to that address.

Residents are reminded there is nothing wrong with asking for proper identification when someone arrives on your property and claims to represent a company.

East Hants RCMP investigated a complaint of a scam reported to them on Oct. 18.

The victim advised they met a new acquaintance online using the dating app “WhatsApp.”

The conversation led to a discussion about crypto currency and the acquaintance suggested the victim try a particular investing app.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the victim took the advice and invested a considerable sum of money only to find the acquaintance was using a fake name, number and the funds were gone.

Over the past week, East Hants members responded to three calls for abandoned vehicles.

Did you know it is an offense to leave a vehicle parked or abandoned on a highway for a period of more that 24 hours? Did you know police can tow, at the owner’s expense, any vehicle found on the highway for a period of more than 24 hours?

S/Sgt. Bushell said police can also immediately tow any vehicle if found to be a menace to traffic in some way.

He urges residents that if they have a break down, and need to abandon the vehicle, be sure to call the police of jurisdiction to report the location of the vehicle and your plans for it’s removal.

It may save you a costly tow bill.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: