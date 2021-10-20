NSH confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Valley Regional hospital

KENTVILLE: Nova Scotia Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.

In a release on Oct. 19, NSH said three patients in a non-COVID unit at the Valley Regional Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those patients has been transferred to intensive care.

Affected patients have been isolated as per infection control guidelines and so far more than 50 inpatients, staff, and physicians have been tested.

An outbreak management team has been established to support the hospital’s response. Additional measures are underway, including contact tracing and enhanced cleaning practices.

All other patients, staff, and visitors identified as close contacts will be tested.

As it stands, the outbreak at the Valley Regional Hospital is limited, however Nova Scotia Health wanted to share this information to be transparent about this evolving situation.

Nova Scotia Health is committed to keeping the public informed as more information becomes available.