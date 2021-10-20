HALIFAX: The office staff for Premier Tim Houston was announced Oct. 19.

The following will make up the staff:

— Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel

— Lisa Manninger, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative Affairs

— James Mitchener, Director of Operations

— Michelle Stevens, Director of Communications, seconded from Communications Nova Scotia

— Sam Foran, Director of Digital Media

— Catherine Klimek, Press Secretary

— Erin Norwood MacLeod, Associate Director of Legislative Affairs

— Adam Smith, Associate Director of Operations

— Tyler Cameron, Executive Assistant to the Premier.

“I’m thankful to have a strong team to help me and our government deliver on the commitments we made to Nova Scotians, especially finding solutions within our healthcare system,” said Premier Houston.

“I have asked this team to act with integrity, to work in partnership with the public service and to work tirelessly on making life better for Nova Scotians.