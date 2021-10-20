Dr. Strang to receive Honorary Diploma from NSCC

FALL RIVER: The Good Doctor will be recognized by the Nova Scotia Community College with an Honorary Diploma this weekend when they honour the Class of 2021.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and Fall River resident, is this year’s Honorary Diploma recipient is.

The College wanted to honour Dr. Strang because of his resolute support for his fellow Nova Scotia citizens throughout the pandemic.

“He made us all feel as though our health and safety were as much of a concern to him as that of his own family,” said NSCC President Don Bureaux. “His modesty of his successes always shines through.”

He adds that Dr. Strang emphasized he was accepting the College’s highest honour on behalf of all public health professionals in Nova Scotia.

The ceremony, set to start at 3 p.m., will be a virtual event shared online. Attendees will hear from a spoken word poet, 15 campus valedictorians, NSCC President Don Bureaux, with a special appearance by Marconi Music Arts grads who created a song with a pandemic theme of when we would all be together again.

Bureaux says, “While our 2021 grads faced a year of study under the evolving restrictions of a global pandemic, they rose to the challenge.

“As we celebrate their achievement, I applaud their spirit, commitment, resilience and determination.”

NSCC’s Class of 2021 is made up of close to 4,500 graduates who completed programs between June and October.

The virtual convocation on October 23 will create an opportunity to come together as a full NSCC community with friends, family and supporters to recognize and celebrate the Class of 2021 for their achievements and the tremendous work they invested to realize their hopes, dreams and goals.

More information, including a list of graduates, valedictorians, and major award winners, can be found at nscc.ca/convocation