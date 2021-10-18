From the Cruiser – Oct. 5-12

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 108 calls for service between Oct. 5-12.

Here are the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell with East Hants RCMP.

On October 5, officers were called to a complaint that a youth was in medical distress after consuming vape in the East Hants area.

Upon police arrival, it was learned the vape was marijuana based and the youth was likely intoxicated. EHS dealt with any health concerns.

Police also learned the vape was obtained from a not trusted and unregulated source.

RCMP wish to remind residents the legal age for possessing, distributing, consuming, and purchasing cannabis is 19 years old. Only the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation is allowed to sell cannabis through their own retail stores and online through their website.

East Hants RCMP are investigating after receiving a complaint of an ATV being stolen from the Enfield area on Oct. 7. It is pictured below this brief.

The ATV, described as a 2018 black Polaris 850 Sportman was stolen sometime within the last two weeks police were told.

RCMP are looking to speak with anyone with information about this theft. If you have any information, you can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

The ATV that was stolen. (RCMP photo)

On October 8, East Hants members responded to a 911 call of an erratic driver on Highway 102, near Milford.

The caller provided an excellent description of the suspect vehicle as well as a description of the observed driving behaviour. A Millbrook RCMP member was able to intercept the vehicle further along the highway near Brookfield.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver, a 55-year-old from the Hilden area, was given a roadside screening test which he failed. As a result, he was taken back to the detachment in order to analyze samples of his breath.

The samples registered at over twice the legal limit for alcohol.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver was driver was charged and released for court at a later date.

