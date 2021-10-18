Police seeking information on attempted vehicle theft

SHUBENACADIE: East Hants RCMP are investigating an attempted theft of a vehicle in Shubenacadie on Oct. 7.

In the info submitted as part of the From the Cruiser column, S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the complainant told him they heard a noise outside at approximately 1 a.m. and got up to investigate.

“Upon going outside, the owner witnessed a male in a black track suit with a mask over his face fleeing the scene.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The owner discovered the window smashed in his vehicle as well as several personal items stolen.

East Hants RCMP are looking to speak to anyone with information on this matter.

If you have information please contact the Enfield detachment at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.