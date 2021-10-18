One last kick: Alford happy to be back playing darts in her final year

Beaver Bank resident and Lockview High senior eyeing Team Canada spot

BEAVER BANK: For Emily Alford, she’s back in her happy place.

After COVID-19 restrictions and health guidelines put her plans for attending a few dart events to the sidelines, getting the chance to get back to competitive tournament play was as she described it “awesome.”

In between bites of her lunch at the Fall River Dairy Queen with her boyfriend Aiden recently, Alford spoke glowingly of attending a recent tournament, the Find-A-Part Classic in Guelph, Ontario. Her mom Krista and dad John also had the opportunity to go as well.

“It’s a lot better playing against each other in person then online like we had,” said Alford. “That just wasn’t my thing, so getting to see everybody back again and to play the sport that I love is great. I’m really happy that I can be back and playing again.”

In a quirky tidbit it was interesting that she went to Ontario—as before quarantine and restrictions were put in place prohibiting non-essential travel the last tournament she played in was also held in Ontario.

“It was kind of fitting that I went back for my first one back,” she said. “It was really weird because when I went up there, and had people coming up to me like, ‘Hey, I’m such a big fan of yours,’ I never figured I would have fans like that, but it was really cool getting to see all my friends again.”

In tournament play, Alford a proud Beaver Bank resident and Lockview High Grade 12 student, placed first in senior doubles and joint third in seniors, which saw the girls play against the boys too.

“I’m pretty happy with the outcome,” she said.

Life could get a bit busier for Alford as she heads back to Ontario for a CDC event. While there, it’s possible she will be named to Team Canada, which will compete in Gibraltar, Spain in November. Team Canada is a team of four.

Alford explained it would be part of the Evolution Tour, which is for ages five to 23, and the junior CDC, which is 12 to 17.

“If I make it, I play top four in the junior CDC, and I go to Gibraltar and the Evolution Tour is to go to the Unicorn World Championships,” she said. “I’m hoping to make the junior darts team, but my expectations for the Evolution tour is just to gain experience against better players.

“I’m excited for this opportunity.”

With all the upcoming out-of-province play and it being her senior year in school, Alford said she is used to juggling school work; work; and her passion for darts all through her schooling years.

“I’ve had to deal with all throughout school because I started playing darts in grade four,” she said. “I’ve kind of juggled that for a long time. Most of my teachers are understanding, so for the most part it’s pretty easy to juggle it.

Alford said as far she is aware there is COVID-19 protocols she is to follow, including taking a COVID test within 72 hours before they go and then 72 hours before they come home. So, it’ll be there. Yeah, but I’m not quite sure about how Spain’s handling COVID.

She talked about what making Team Canada would mean to her.

“It would mean a lot just to be able to go back onto the world stage and be able to get one last good kick at the can before I before I start to settle down to try to get my career all set up,” said Alford, alluding to post-secondary schooling after June 2022. “I’m starting trade school next year, so this year is kind of my last big hurrah before I become an adult.”