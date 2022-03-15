From the Firehouse – Feb. 2022 calls

Brought to you by:

MOUNT UNIACKE: Volunteer fire departments in Stewiacke and East Hants that report their stats to us responded to 121 calls during the month of February.

Here are the basic call stats from Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire in Mount Uniacke; Kennetcook Fire; Milford Fire; Enfield fire; Elmsdale fire; Nine Mile River fire; Lantz fire; and Stewiacke Fire.

Uniacke fire responded to 27 calls last month, led by 18 medical assists.

The firefighters also had three fire alarm activations; two mvc’s; one structure fire; one mutual aid request; one power line down; and one public assist call.

For Kennetcook fire, they had nine calls with medical assists leading that tally at five. There were also two power line fires; one structure fire; and one mvc.

Milford Fire responded to 12 Calls in February. They assisted their neighbouring departments on five calls.

Seven of the 12 calls were related to weather events that included mvc’s, a flooded basement and a roof collapse. Milford also responded to a garage fire and a commercial fire last month.

For Enfield Fire, they had 13 calls last month, led by seven power line fires. The firefighters also heard their pagers toned for three mvc’s, two mutual aid calls; and one medical assist.

Nine Mile River fire had three calls, led by two mutual aid request calls and one tree on fire on power lines.

The firefighters at Elmsdale fire were toned out 34 times, with half of the calls being for medical assists. They also had eight power line fires calls; four mvc’s; four alarm activations; two fire calls; and one fire investigation call.

For Stewiacke fire they had 21 calls in the month, with 10 of those being for medical assists. There were also five mvc’s.

The department also heard the “sound of their people” three times for power lines arcing; one fire investigation; one mutual aid request; and one chimney fire.

Lantz fire had 25 calls in February, led by 13 medical assists. They also were toned out for seven mvc’s.

The call breakdown also saw they respond for two electrical issue fires; one alarm activation; and one heating equipment fire.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: