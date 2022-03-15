ELMSDALE: Four sections of trails in East Hants will see upgrades to its active transportation network as a result of provincial, federal, and municipal funding, announced last week in a joint announcement.

On hand at the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) offices in the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in the Elmsdale Business Park, Kings Hants MP Kody Blois; Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Warden Eleanor Roulston with MEH spoke of each of their respective government’s contribution towards the $1.7 million project.

It will see new sidewalks, trails and supporting infrastructure along just over one kilometre of Highway 214 in Elmsdale.

MacDonald announced that N.S. is contributing more than $560,000 for a project under the East Hants master plan for active transportation.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald speaks at the active transportation announcement in Elmsdale on March 9. (Healey photo)

The federal government is investing over $680,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Municipality of the District of East Hants is contributing more than $450,000.

Jesse Hulsman, Director of Infrastructure and Operations with MEH, explained where the funding will be spent.

“There are four major corridors of the trails that are not in place yet along Hwy 214 and a portion of Hwy 2,” said Hulsman answering a question from The Laker News after the announcement. “There’s a section that’s missing right now between the Nine Mile River and the intersection of Hwy 2 and Hwy 214.

“That is a gap that strategically connects all the way from Lantz to Enfield.”

Jesse Hulsman with the Municipality of East Hants. (Jealey photo)

He said on Hwy 214 there are three other sections they will work on too including: one coming up from the Elmsdale District School property up to the highway; a section below that between Hwy 2 and the school; and a very large brand-new section that will go along Hwy 214 from the overpass to where Carmie’s Daycare is.

“Creating this very expansive connect north and south will open us up for future phases to go east and west and create this huge green spine for the Corridor,” he said.

MacDonald said the master plan had just been ratified while he was councillor before he got elected as an MLA. He was on a committee that looked at it, but didn’t do the work to develop it.

“It’s great for me to be able to support this, as I knew about it,” said MacDonald. “It’s great when the provincial, federal, and municipal governments can work together to get these projects off the ground.”

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois at the announcement in Elmsdale on March 9. (Healey photo)

The new trails are almost in the backyard of Blois, who grew up in Belnan and visits the area frequently when not in Ottawa.

“This was something the Warden and staff highlighted to me as the MP as being an important project,” said Blois. “I’m very happy to be able to help get it across the finish line.”

“I think it’s important because COVID-19 has shown the need for outdoor spaces to allow people the ability to exercise and connected to their communities. This project allows them to do that.

“Also, as we see residential growth in this area I think it will be important for people to be mobile and to be connected to other residential communities.”

MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston smiles after speaking on what the funding for active transportation the municipality will receive will mean to residents. (Healey photo)

Roulston said this is another positive step towards creating walkable and environmentally sustainable communities in East Hants.

“I think this will be an excellent opportunity for folks from further out, while still in the Corridor area to still be able to connect and get to these places in a safe manner while being outside,” said Roulston.

“People still treasure that they have the rural feel when they come to areas like this and trails that allow them to get outside is a way to support that desire.”