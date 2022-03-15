BEDFORD: A Fall River rookie volleyballer has helped her club capture the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association’s women’s volleyball championship.

Madyson Parlee, a Lockview High alum, is a member of the Mount Mystics team that captured the ACAA women’s championship on the weekend of March 12. They defeated St. Thomas University three sets to none in the final.

STU advanced after beating Holland College 3-2 in the semi-final on March 10, while the Mystics earned their final appearance by holding off Mount Allison also 3-2.

Madyson Parlee. (Mystics photo)

In the semi-final against Mount Allison, Parlee, a Fall River Product who plays on the left side, recorded 15 points, including 14 kills and 17 digs as the Mystics edged their counterparts from Sackville, N.B.

Against STU in the championship final, Parlee had nine points for the winners, while contributing seven kills and 10 digs.

Parlee is excited that her and her Mystics now advance to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball nationals, scheduled for the end of the month in P.E.I.