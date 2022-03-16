First step towards improving mental wellness care for Mi’kmaw communities in N.S. announced

MILLBROOK: The first step for Mi’kmaw communities across the province on the road to improved access to a framework towards mental wellness care and support that is culturally safe was announced March 15.

At the Millbrook Cultural & Heritage Centre on Treaty Trail Road, Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health announced the province was making a one-time investment to the tune of $2 million to Tajikeimɨk, a new health and wellness organization.

The funding will be used to support the development of a Mi’kmaw mental health and addictions strategy in all 13 First Nations communities in N.S., including Sipekne’katik.

Sharon Rudderham is Tajikeimɨk’s director of health transformation. She said the bulk of the funding announced Tuesday will be go towards costs associated with developing a strategy for mental health services and specific programs which either are new or exists.

“We’ll be looking at either new models of care or existing ones, whatever would work best for each community as we roll out the plan,” Rudderham said.

She was unsure what the timeline would look like to get the program off the ground.

Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health (Healey photo)

Comer said the province was pleased to provide the funding for the development of a culturally responsive mental health and addictions strategy for the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia.

“Supporting people and organizations to create and expand programs, services and initiatives that address the needs of people who are in crisis or living with mental illness or addiction is a priority of government,” said Comer.

The strategy will guide the development of a comprehensive, high-quality, and culturally appropriate Mi’kmaw mental wellness system. It will incorporate Mi’kmaw culture and values, striving to enhance trauma-informed health and cultural supports.

For Mi’kmaw communities, the strategy is a first step on the pathway to improved access to culturally safe mental wellness care and support.

Tajikeimɨk, a collaboration of all 13 Mi’kmaw First Nations, is a developing organization that is leading health transformation on behalf of Mi’kmaw communities in Nova Scotia. It will be responsible for designing and delivering health and wellness services to improve the overall health for individuals and communities.

Andrea Paul, Pictou Landing chief and the lead for health issues (Healey photo)

Rudderham said they would approach the province for more funding if required, but for now it’s taking things one step at a time.

For his part, Comer said the province would be up to listening to discussions for more grants for the program.

When asked about if it there was a breakdown on how it would benefit each community, specifically Sipekne’katik being that it is in The Laker News area, it is unknown.

“No, those details have not yet been defined,” said Rudderham. “We are looking at models of care that can be implemented in every community.”

Andrea Paul, Pictou Landing chief and the lead for health issues, and Millbrook Chief Bob Gloade also spoke at the announcement.