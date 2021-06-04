From the Firehouse – May 2021

Brought to you by:

LANTZ: The number of calls local volunteer firefighters responded to began to slowly pick up for some departments in the month of May as several resumed medical responses.

Here is a look at the breakdown of calls for local volunteer fire departments in Lantz; Milford; Indian Brook; Stewiacke; Nine Mile River; Kennetcook; Enfield; Shubenacadie; and Elmsdale. The call info is provided to us by each department.

Uniacke Fire usually participates but had not sent in call info before publishing.

For Lantz Fire, they responded six calls, led by three structure fires. They also had two medical assists and one alarm activation.

Milford Fire had a quiet month with just five calls, four of those being mutual aid requests to other departments. They were paged to a structure fire in Shubenacadie and an mvc in Hardwood Lands.

The department was also dispatched for a variety of calls including a Woods Fire and a Medical call to assist EHS.

As the warmer weather is fast approaching and restrictions on Camping have eased, they would like to remind everyone to please check the Burn Restrictions daily at 2 p.m. at the Check before you burn – Government of Nova Scotia, Canada website.

Indian Brook firefighters were paged to five calls in May, led by two grass fires. They also had one residential fire alarm activation; and two mutual aid requests to Shubie Fire, one for a structure fire and the other a grass fire.

For Stewiacke Fire, they had just four calls in May. Those calls were one each of a medical assist; one mutual aid request; one mvc; and one fire alarm activation call.

Nine Mile River Fire heard the ‘sounds of their people” four times as well last month. They responded for one mvc; one commercial fire alarm activation; one medical assist; and one mutual aid call.

For Kennetcook fire, they had five calls over the past 30 days, responding to one commercial fire alarm activation; one woods fire; one grass fire; one medical assist; and one vehicle fire.

Firefighters with Enfield Fire were paged out 12 times to calls, led by five mutual aid to a neighbouring department requests. They also had four mvc calls; one brush fire; one alarm activation; and one other call.

Shubenacadie Fire heard the tones on their pagers buzz 11 times in May, led by four grass fire calls. There were also three alarm activation calls; one structure fire; one medical assist; one mutual aid mvc; and one vehicle fire.

For Elmsdale Fire, their firefighters heard their pagers tone 10 times last month, led by three medical assists. Firefighters were also paged for two mvc’s; one fire investigation; one structure fire; one alarm activation; and one brush fire.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: