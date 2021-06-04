Details to come soon on COVID-19 airport testing, says Dr. Strang

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Nova Scotia’s top doc said further details will be forthcoming on what testing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, set to start June 14, will look like.

During the COVID19 press briefing on June 2, Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, answered a question from The Laker News on what testing will look like.

The lack of testing upon one of Nova Scotia’s main entry points—and with many cases in wave one and two being travel-related—has been a concern for many.

Here is video of the COVID19 briefing where we asked about Airport testing. The question begins at 1:30. Video edited by: Dagley Media.

Dr. Strang said details are to come on this.

“We’ll have some of that (details) in the days ahead,” said Dr. Strang. ‘We’re still working out some of those details whether it’s testing right at the airport or a take home test.”

He said they’re working through those details and should have something soon to announce.

“The briefings in the next few days will give more details as we start to roll that out,” said Dr. Strang.