COVID19: One death; 25 new cases; 60 recoveries on June 3

HALIFAX: The province is reporting one death related to COVID-19 on June 3. A man in his 30s has died in Central Zone.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries.

There are 15 new cases in Central Zone. Eleven of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and two are under investigation.



Eight cases are in Eastern Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in Northern Zone. One is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I wish to offer sincere condolences to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of a loved one,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “Please get vaccinated as soon as you can, get tested on a regular basis and follow the restrictions and public health measures.”As of today, Nova Scotia has 273 active cases of COVID-19. There are 22 people in hospital, including nine in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 52.5 for non-ICU, and 55.5 for people in ICU.On June 2, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,235 tests.

As of June 2, 608,488 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 43,917 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.“My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “This is the youngest Nova Scotian who has died from COVID-19 and is a stark reminder that the virus can have devastating impacts. Do your part and book your vaccine appointment if you haven’t done so already. Together we can slow the spread of the virus.”Since April 1, there have been 3,876 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,581 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting



Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.



Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.



Symptoms and self-assessment:

Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:



— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)

— sore throat

— runny nose/nasal congestion

— headache

— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing