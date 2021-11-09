From the Firehouse – October 2021

Brought to you by:

LANTZ: Here is a look at the fire calls for the month of October 2021 in the East Hants and Stewiacke areas.

Call info are provided by departments in Mount Uniacke; Kennetcook; Indian Brook; Shubenacadie; Stewiacke; Lantz; Enfield; Elmsdale; Milford; and Nine Mile River.

Uniacke fire responded to 25 calls last month, led by 18 medical assists. They also were paged out for six motor vehicle collisions and one fire alarm activation.

For Kennetcook fire, they were toned out five times. That tally was led by three medical assists, one chimney fire and an ATV accident.

Indian Brook Fire had just one call in October that being a residential fire alarm sounding. It turned out to be a false alarm.

For Stewiacke Fire, they had six calls last month. It was led by two vehicle fires and two medical assists. They also heard the “sounds of their people” for calls like one commercial fire alarm activation and one mvc.

Nine Mile River fire responded to four calls in October, led by two mutual aid to a neighbouring department response. They also had one fire alarm and one mvc.

For Elmsdale Fire, they had one shy of 30 calls for the month, led by 17 medical assists. They also turned the sirens on of their trucks for six mvc’s; three alarm activations; two fires; and one fire investigation calls.

Shubenacadie fire had four calls in the month. That tally was led by two mutual aid standby calls; one mutual aid to a neighbouring department for a structure fire; and one medical/lift assist in Shubie.

For Lantz Fire, they had 23 calls for the month, led by 17 medical assists; three structure fire calls; two mvc’s; and one alarm activation.

Milford Fire had a quiet month in October. Pager Tones were heard only once. They were called in to assist their neighbouring HRM fire stations on a Structure Fire in Elderbank. Milford also assisted HRM in providing an Engine and Crew for coverage at the Cooks Brook station while they dealt with the incident.

There was no call info provided for Enfield fire as of press time.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: