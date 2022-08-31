Funding announced for flood mitigation plan for Hwy 2 Fall River

FALL RIVER/HALIFAX: Two projects in HRM, including one involving Fall River, are among five municipal projects receiving provincial investment aimed at helping to mitigate flood risk or support municipal innovation.

Four projects under the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program will receive $258,421, and one project under the Municipal Innovation Program will receive $262,500.

“This funding will support key projects that make a difference for communities and for residents,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a release.

“Addressing flood risk is vital for building strong, vibrant communities and supporting continued economic growth.”

In HRM, a flood mitigation plan for Hwy 2 in Fall River and Pleasant Street in Dartmouth received $88,000 from the province.

Other projects to receive support through the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program that identify or mitigate flood risks include:

— Cape Breton Regional Municipality: Renwick Brook floodplain delineation and culvert inventory and condition assessment; $75,000

— Town of Annapolis Royal: study on protecting its historic district; $43,278

— Town of Bridgewater: flood risk mitigation study; $52,143.

The Municipal Innovation Program provides funding for regional co-operation projects to help the long-term sustainability of local governments. Municipalities can apply for program funding to support innovative approaches to regional collaboration.

There is one grant through the program this year: Cape Breton Regional Municipality receives $262,500 for its municipal customer portal project.

Quotes:

“The reality is that climate change is happening and that communities like Bridgewater, and others across Nova Scotia, are going to be impacted.

“The flood risk mitigation study that we’ll be undertaking thanks to this grant will help to guide Bridgewater’s planning as we prepare for the challenges ahead, and we’re very grateful to receive the support.”

– David Mitchell, Mayor, Town of Bridgewater

“Our community knows first-hand of the danger that climate change poses in terms of increased flood risk. Funding to support proper planning is key to avoiding the large-scale destruction of floods. We thank our provincial partners for recognizing the need for this work as we move forward.”– Amanda McDougall, Mayor, Cape Breton Regional MunicipalityQuick Facts:— the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program and Municipal Innovation Program are application-based— the flood risk program funds up to 50 per cent of project costs— the innovation program funds up to 75 per cent of project costs