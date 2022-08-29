From a press release

NORTH PRESTON: Recently, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate

Minister of National Defence and MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, announced an investment of $22,500 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Heritage Downey Road Cemetery Society in North Preston.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

According to a press release, this support will allow the society to improve and expand the grounds of the historic 200-year-old Downey Road Cemetery in North Preston.

Project activities include clearing debris, grooming and levelling pathways, and installing benches. These enhancements will provide community members of all abilities safe access to visit the cemetery.

Quotes

“Investing in accessibility upgrades for communities in Nova Scotia is vital to ensuring all

residents feel welcome and safe.

Enhancing shared public spaces like the Heritage Downey Road

Cemetery in North Preston gives residents a place to gather, celebrate and honour the lives of

their loved ones.”

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister

responsible for ACOA

“This historic cemetery has been deteriorating, and I hope that these upgrades provided

through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund will help residents find comfort in moments

of need.”

– Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister

of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

Quick facts

• The Heritage Downey Road Cemetery Society is a non-profit organization that was

created by volunteer community members to oversee and find ways to improve and

expand the cemetery location.

• The Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

o Adapting community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in

accordance with local public health guidelines.

o Building or improving community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage

in and explore their communities and regions.