HALIFAX: The Salvation Army in Halifax will be able to make extensive renovations to its Gesner Street location in Fairview thanks to support from the federal government.

At an announcement on Aug. 26, Lena Metlege Diab, MP for Halifax West, announced an investment of $352,805 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for The Governing Council of The Salvation Army of Canada, operating in Halifax as The Salvation Army Halifax West Community Church.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

In a release, the federal government said the investment will allow the Salvation Army to make upgrades including installing new floors, lighting, heat pumps and doors, painting interior walls, purchasing audio-visual equipment and laptops, and upgrading the kitchen.

“These improvements will increase accessibility, energy efficiency, and comfort for year-round use, ensuring that the non-profit organization’s services can be safely accessed by more community members,” a release said. “It will also allow the location to expand its programming to offer English as a Second Language (ESL) training and senior’s services.”

“Strong, vibrant communities in Nova Scotia are a critical part of a robust and inclusive economic recovery. Investing in shared spaces like the Salvation Army in Halifax helps support community vitality, creates jobs, and gives residents a place to come together safely.”

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“The Salvation Army in Fairview is a community hub that brings together several neighbourhood groups to offer a range of activities and services.

“The location on Gesner Street provides public spaces that community organizations use for their own programs, and those spaces need upgrades. This funding from the Government of Canada will allow the Salvation Army to perform necessary improvements so that these programs can thrive for many years to come.”

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

“The Salvation Army is very grateful for the support from the Government of Canada. With this support, The Salvation Army in this Fairview location will be able to enhance and revitalize much-needed community family and youth focused services throughout Fairview and the surrounding area.

“This funding will help individuals and families in our area by creating improved community facilities with safe spaces enabling enhanced programs and support which focus on serving as a beacon of hope to those who need it most throughout our Halifax West community.”

– Major Lorne Pritchett, Salvation Army Halifax West Community Church