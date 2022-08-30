Middle Sackville man charged in hardware store break-in

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 37-year-old Middle Sackville man has been arrested following a break-and-enter at a hardware store in Lower Sackville,.

RCMP say that on Aug. 26 at approximately 2:15 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a break-in that was actively occurring in the lumber yard of a hardware store on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers immediately responded to the area and could hear someone inside the lumber yard,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall. “Two RCMP officers climbed the fence and entered the lumber yard in search of the suspect.

Cpl. Marshall said after a few minutes of search, the RCMP officers located the suspect hiding behind merchandise.

“The suspect was safely arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment,” he said.

The man was later released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date. He will be facing charges related to Break and Enter, Theft and Mischief.

File #: 22-104930