Suspect sought in theft of whiskey from Elmsdale NSLC

ELMSDALE: RCMP are looking for a suspect in a shoplifting incident on Aug. 25 at the NSLC in Elmsdale.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, said police are looking for a tall man, who weighs approximately 150-180 pounds and was wearing a ball cap.

“The man stole four bottles of Johnny Walker Gold Whiskey from the Elmsdale NSLC,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The suspect. (RCMP video photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the culprit left the store got into a blue Mitsubishi SUV in the parking lot.

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers made an immediate patrol, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

The suspect enters the store. (RCMP video photo)

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).