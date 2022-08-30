SHUBENACAIDE: RCMP are investigating the discovery of a burned-out Ford F250 by the power lines in Shubenacadie.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint on Aug. 28 of the burned-out vehicle just off Highway 215 near Shubenacadie.

“Police walked to the scene and found the vehicle completely destroyed,” he said. “The culprit set the truck ablaze adjacent one of the wooden power line towers.

“The tower did sustain damage, but luckily did not burn completely.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the truck had several items in the box, including a gas cylinder, hose, and air compressor. The truck had an eight-foot box, and a cap before it melted off.

He said police believe it may have been a work truck of a heavy-duty mechanic or some kind of tradesman.

The matter is still under investigation.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are asking anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

