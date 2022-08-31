Miller wins AJK Sportsman 50; Gilby grabs held over Legends win

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an emotional night for one Kennetcook racer on Aug. 26 at Scotia Speedworld.

Pete Miller, wheelman of the no. 92 machine, won an exciting AJK 50 in memory of his former crew member and racing supporter Alex Kocken, besting the 94 of Deven Smith to the line.

Late in the race, an incident resulted in caution being flown and then race officials seeing oil dropping on the track, so they had to check each of the Sportsman cars on track.

It turned out it was the no. 14 Alex Johnson’s car where the oil was coming from, so he was sent off with just a green, white checker left. Johnson, of Oakfield, was running third at the time.

That left the battle up to Miller, Smith, Matt Moore, and Dylan Dowe for the top four of the cars that looked really racy on this night.

In the end, it was Miller getting the victory, ahead of Smith and Moore, driving the no. 1 that race fans associate with Megan Parrott of Beaver Bank.

Dylan Dowe and Andrew Lively rounded out the top five.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman AJK 50

1 – 92 Pete Miller

2 – 94 Deven Smith

3 – 1 Matt Moore

4 – 51 Dylan Dowe

5 – 25 Andrew Lively

Heat 1 – 94 Deven Smith

Heat 2 – 14 Alex Johnson

In the Strictly Hydraulics Legends race, Gage Gilby of Enfield took the win in the held over Legends feature race. It was a race that he had initially missed due to being away and Sam Rogers ran it, but when it came time for the feature rain hit the track and action was postponed in late July.

In the rerun, Gilby started in sixth place and before lap two had worked his way to second before he nabbed the top spot and never looked back in his CKG Elevator- E-Commerce Solutions-Happy Harry’s-Supplement King-Ryson Construction-sponsored no. 25.

In the regularly scheduled feature, Gilby had a tough time, and came home third holding the Legends division points lead over the no. 87 of Danny Chisholm, who was second.

Braden Langille of Shubenacadie took the checkered flag in the second feature of the night. He won a heat race ion the held over feature and the heat 1 race on the scheduled race action night.

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble was fifth in the o30 in the held over feature, and fourth in the main night of racing.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (held over feature from July 29)

1 – 25 Gage Gilby

2 – 51 Braden Langille

3 – 87 Danny Chisholm

4 – 66 Nathan Blackburn

5 – 03 Colton Noble

Heat 1 – 51 Braden Langille

Heat 2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1 – 51 Braden Langille

2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

3 – 25 Gage Gilby

4 – 03 Colton Noble

5 – 66 Nathan Blackburn

Heat 1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2 – 51 Braden Langille

Thomas keeps the crowd entertained.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen went from the rear to the front in the SunBelt Rentals Outlaw bandolero feature, picking up the win and extending his points lead over Chase Mackay.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River earned a third-place finish, while Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski was fifth.

Pashkoski bested Christensen to the line for the heat race win.

SunBelt Rentals Outlaw Bandolero

1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

2 – 00 Caden Tufts

3 – 8 Dawson Noble

4 – 97 Daniel Vandenberg

5 – 45 Brett Pashkoski

Heat 1 – 45 Brett Pashkoski

Avery Decoste took advantage of a late caution to beat Lakeview’s Hailey Bland in her no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored machine to the finish line.

Bella Pashkoski of Beaver Bank in the no. 85 came home third in the race.

DeCoste had the heat race win.

Bland continued with her points lead over Decoste despite the misfortune on this night.

SunBelt Rentals Beginner Bandolero

1 – 13 Avery DeCoste

2 – 27 Hailey Bland

3 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

4 – 44 McKenna Little

5 – 5 Ethan Hicken

Heat 1 – 13 Avery DeCoste

In the TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning feature, Enfield’s Kenny Hopper was the top local coming home with third.

Colin Matthews won the feature, wheeling the no. 147 to the front.

Kyle Sinton and Chad Sinton each took heat race wins.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 147 Colin Matthews

2 – 88 Nic Baker

3 – 107 Kenny Hopper

4 – 108 Kyle Sinton

5 – 111 Chad Sinton

Heat 1 – 147 Colin Matthews

Heat 2 – 108 Kyle Sinton