ELMSDALE: Local food banks throughout the East Hants area got a boost over the weekend.

Members of the Tri County Girl Guide unit held a Stuff the Tent food bank fundraiser outside the Sobeys in the Elmsdale Shopping Centre.

The donated food—and cash—was going to be given to Caring & Sharing Angel Tree and Shumilacke food banks.

When The Laker News was on scene, things were going steady.

At the end of it, the girl guides had collected almost enough food to fill the tent they had.

Here are a few photos of the Girl Guides at the event:

The Girl Guides by the tent with some food that had been donated. (Healey photo)

