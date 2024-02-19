COLCHESTER COUNTY: A 68-year-old woman from Truro has died following a two-vehicle collision on the afternoon of Feb. 18.

Colchester County RCMP said at approximately 1:59 p.m. officers, fire department, and EHS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 326.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla was travelling north and a silver 2010 Honda Civic was travelling south on the highway when they collided,” police said in a release.

The passenger of the Corolla, a 68-year-old Truro woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla, a 68-year-old Truro man, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The driver of the Civic, a 59-year-old Gairloch man, sustained minor injuries.

The passenger of the Civic, a 22-year-old West River Station woman was uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Medical Examiner Service.

Hwy. 326 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2024-220176