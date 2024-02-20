WAVERLEY: World Spay Day is coming up next week.

To help celebrate and bring awareness to the big event in the world of veterinary, the Waverley Animal Hospital will be joining others from around the world.

The aim of the day is to spay and neuter as many cats and dogs as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Waverley Animal Hospital says in a Facebook page post that spaying and neutering your pets is so important for many reasons such as preventing unwanted pregnancies and decreasing the risk of some cancers.

In Waverley, they have a special not-for-profit they will be supporting on World Spay Day.

They will be supporting the efforts to reduce pet overpopulation by the local rescue, Spay Day.