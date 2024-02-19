VIDEO: Andy Fillmore considering run to be Halifax mayor

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax MP Andy Fillmore has made it official.

In the first public announcement that he was looking at replacing Mike Savage as Mayor of Halifax (HRM), Fillmore did just that.

In an unexpected video interview during the community skate put on by MP Darrell Samson and the Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA), Fillmore said he is seriously considering a run to be Mayor.

He said he expects to make a decision within the next two weeks.

Here is our video interview shot and edited by Dagley Media: