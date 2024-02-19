LANTZ: Connor McNamara scored a hat trick as the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins skated past Hants County rival Valley Maple Leafs.

The Pens scored three times in the first; two in the second; and added one in the final stanza en route to the 6-2 win.

The NSJHL game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Brody Fraser had a goal and assist, while Jayson Hanson and Blake Irvine added single tallies.

Noah Comeau picked up three assists in the victory, while Morgan Lake had two helpers.

Single assists went to Nick Veinot; Devin Meagher; Logan Durno; Davis Cooper; and Nathan Wotton.

Marus Pettipas stopped 27 of 29 pucks in the win.