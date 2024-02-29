WELLINGTON: The Canal District Girl Guides did a food bank drive for a Thinking Day Service Project.

The girls did up 10 boxes with specific items in them that will cover many meals.

There were some boxes that may have had a little extra with some personal hygiene products tossed in.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Organizers said the boxes will be donated to families within the Fall River-area community through the SchoolsPlus Program.

The sorting and packing was done at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Fall River.

The Canal District Girl Guides includes Sparks, Pathfinders and Rangers.

“These youth were working extremely hard while having a lot of fun,” said their leader in a short interview with the Laker News.

Team work makes the dream work for the Guides on sorting and packing night. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

All of the guides pose for a photo after their hard work on this night for the Thinking Project. (Submitted photo)