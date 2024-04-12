Groups receive grants supporting equity, anti-racism initiatives

HALIFAX: New community-driven projects that address systemic hate, inequity and racism in the province are receiving support from the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism (OEA).



Grants to 12 organizations will help them reduce barriers, build stronger networks, empower people to make a difference and spread a message of acceptance.

“We’re working across government and with partners and communities to improve the lives of underrepresented and underserved communities by identifying and addressing systemic hate, inequity and racism,” said Justice Minister Brad Johns, Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism.

“This funding will help community organizations build a stronger and more equitable Nova Scotia for all our citizens.”

Funded projects include a web-based tool to connect 2SLGBTQIA+ service providers in Colchester County, land preservation efforts in the historic African Nova Scotian community of Weymouth Falls, Digby County, and workshops on how to address Islamophobia and seek help following incidents of hate.

These grants, totalling $289,200, are through the OEA Community Network Grant program.

Quotes:

“Everyone in Nova Scotia deserves to feel safe and welcomed in their community.

“Through these grants, community organizations are helping to break down barriers faced by equity-deserving groups, spreading an important message of acceptance and empowerment.”

— Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration

“We are committed to fostering vibrant communities and preserving the rich culture of African Nova Scotians, which has never been stronger.

“This funding will help enrich the lives of African Nova Scotians by addressing housing and healthcare inequities and preserving and developing land of historical importance.”

— Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs

“Truro Pride Society is thrilled to have the opportunity to help make crucial services more accessible and safe for members of our local 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“This project will be instrumental in fulfilling our organization’s goal of improving the well-being of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals in Truro and Colchester County, by working to break down barriers that deter far too many individuals from receiving the services and supports they need.”

— Raelee Rath, Chair, Truro Pride Society

“It is imperative that rural African Nova Scotian communities are equipped with the resources to strategically maintain cultural landmarks and histories.

“Our hope is that this project will give all Nova Scotians a greater understanding and appreciation for the centuries-long contributions of the Weymouth Falls community.”

— Shekara Grant, founder, Weymouth Falls Community Land Trust

“Studies have shown that trans and gender-diverse individuals often experience barriers that differ from their cisgender counterparts when accessing support.

“These barriers increase for trans individuals whose identities intersect with Indigenous, African Nova Scotian, Black and other communities of colour.

“Through the Beyond the Binary training, staff at Adsum will be provided the opportunity to enhance our understanding of how to support trans individuals accessing support or working within our organization.”

— Trina James (they/she), Culture and Diversity Manager, Adsum for Women and Children

“A new project by Muslim Youth & Community Centre Society is underway to address Islamophobia by educating both community members and university students through workshops.

“The initiative also involves creating a detailed guide for women, offering resources on seeking assistance and navigating instances of hate and inequality.”

— Umar Iqbal, Operations Director, Sabeel Muslim Youth and Community Center

Quick Facts:

– OEA has been designated the lead department for the 2SLGTBQIA+ community, a first for the Government of Nova Scotia

– this is the first year for OEA’s Community Network Grant program, with grants of up to $25,000 per project available to registered non-profit organizations and charities that have a primary mandate and objectives related to equity and anti-racism

– projects must align with the goals and objectives of Nova Scotia’s Equity and Anti-Racism Strategy, the first of its kind in Canada

– underrepresented and underserved groups include Mi’kmaq and/or people of Indigenous descent, African Nova Scotians, people of African descent, people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, newcomers and minority faith-based groups

Grants have been awarded to the following organizations and projects:

– Truro Pride – $25,000 to support an interactive web-based navigational tool to identify local 2SLGBTQIA+ service providers and engage with partner organizations in local racialized communities



– Adsum for Women and Children – $25,000 toward training to expand staff’s understanding of how to support current and future trans and gender-diverse clients through an anti-oppressive and person-centered approach



– Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia – $25,000 to produce a guide and deliver workshops that focus on educating 2SLGBTQIA+ people on existing protections within the Human Rights Act and how this informs their rights in the workplace



– African Nova Scotia Music Association – $20,200 toward a dedicated creative space for African Nova Scotian/Black artists to gather, perform, collaborate, network and support each other



– Delmore (Buddy) Daye Learning Institute – $25,000 toward archiving, preserving and contextualizing home videos from the African Nova Scotian community through youth-led interviews with elders, supporting cross-generational connections



– Upper Hammonds Plains Community Land Trust – $25,000 to support Nova Scotia’s first community-led pre-development planning process for the potential future development of Crown land



– Weymouth Falls Land Trust – $25,000 to create a strategic work plan to preserve land of historical importance in the African Nova Scotian community of Weymouth Falls, Digby County



– North End Community Health Association – $25,000 to provide resources to help people remain housed by recognizing and addressing barriers individuals may face when accessing supported housing services, with a specific focus on educating tenants about anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism



– Health Association of African Canadians – $25,000 to support the development and implementation of a strategic plan that will help foster a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system in Nova Scotia for people of African descent



– Sabeel Muslim Youth & Community Center – $19,000 toward workshops to teach community and university students about Islamophobia and to develop a comprehensive guide for women detailing where to seek help and what steps to take in incidents of hate and inequity



– United African Canadian Women’s Association of Nova Scotia – $25,000 toward multi-language workshops to raise awareness and build capacity to address bullying, race-based harassment and discrimination in schools and workplaces



– Hope Blooms – $25,000 toward engaging African Nova Scotians, newcomers and refugees, and people of colour with biweekly community gatherings and women’s empowerment sessions, and personal and professional development opportunities for those interested in food production and agriculture