Halifax man, Dartmouth woman arrested after tobacco seized

CAPE BRETON: RCMP in Cape Breton have charged a Halifax man and a Dartmouth woman following a traffic stop by RCMP Northeast Traffic Services – NETS-CB on Jan. 19.

In a release, RCMP say that the traffic stop in Millville resulted in an important seizure of unstamped tobacco.

On January 19, 2024, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an officer of the NETS-CB was conducting speed enforcement on Hwy. 105 when a white Ford Transit was observed travelling at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was completed.

During the stop, the officer learned that the driver, a 45-year-old Halifax man, had a revoked license.

A second RCMP officer, who attended the scene to assist, then observed illegal cigarettes in plain view inside the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger, a 32-year-old Dartmouth woman, were safely arrested.

With the assistance of Audit & Enforcement, Compliance and Special Investigations officers of the Province’s Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco division, a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 64 cases of unstamped tobacco, worth approximately $160,000, bound for Sydney.

The vehicle was also seized.

The duo, who was later released on conditions, will face multiple charges under the Revenue Act, Excise Act, Criminal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

They are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on June 13, 2024.

File #: 2024-81430