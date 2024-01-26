RCMP arrest and charge man in Miller Lake head-on collision

MILLER LAKE: RCMP have charged a 35-year-old man in relation to a serious two-vehicle head-on collision that closed Hwy 102 in Miller lake for hours in October 2023.

In the morning of Oct. 28, 2023, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, Station 45 Fall River and other fire departments, and EHS responded to a report of a head-on collision.

It involved a blue Toyota Echo and a Jeep Wrangler, on Hwy. 102 near Miller Lake.

Investigators continued to work on the matter, and with the public’s help in providing tips led to the arrest.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay provided some background on the incident.

Minutes prior to the collision, RCMP officers had received two additional reports involving the same Toyota Echo, which was being operated in a dangerous manner at high rates of speed, on Windmill Rd. and Hwy. 118.

“At the scene of the collision, witnesses reported seeing the driver flee from the collision,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The head-on collision resulted two occupants of the Wrangler suffering minor injuries and a third serious injuries.

The investigation continued with the assistance from RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Digital Forensic Services, and multiple tips received from the public.

Cpl. Tremblay said on Jan. 23 at approximately 6:20 p.m., RCMP officers attended a hotel on Kearney Lake Rd. and safely arrested 35-year-old Nova Scotian.

Stephen Andrew Coleman, 35, has been charged with:

Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm

Causing Bodily Harm by Criminal Negligence

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Coleman appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

He will return in Halifax Provincial Court on January 30, 2024.

File #: 2023-131913

