HALIFAX: The Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCFNS) is in the second phase of the “Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Campaign“, an ambitious endeavour to address and eradicate food insecurity in rural Nova Scotia.

The campaign is named in honour of renowned singer-songwriter Dave Gunning, who has long been an advocate for community welfare.



Penny Day, Executive Director of the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia, expresses her enthusiasm for the campaign.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this crucial initiative that aligns with our commitment to improving the lives of individuals in rural communities,” said Day.

“The Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Campaign is not just about addressing immediate needs; it’s about building sustainable solutions to combat food insecurity in the long term.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Dave Gunning, the campaign’s namesake, shared his perspective on the cause.

“Over the years I’ve visited lots of schools throughout the province and I’ve spoken to many teachers who’ve shared their concern about the growing number of hungry students,” said Gunning, who shares their concern.

“What I really like about this program is that it offers a way for students to discreetly take food home to their families.

“It’s like a little food-bank distributed through the schools.” Gunning hopes that people will continue to step up and make donations and he’s encouraged by the support so far and hitting the halfway mark.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Educators in rural Nova Scotia also recognize the profound impact of the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Campaign

Jessica Fancy-Landry, a rural teacher, comments on the potential benefits for students.

“As an educator, I see the impact of food insecurity on the lives of my students. It affects their well-being, concentration, and overall academic performance,” she said.

“The Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Campaign is a beacon of hope for our communities, and I believe it will make a significant difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.”



Campaign Update: 50% of $100,000 Target Achieved Through Private Donations



In just a short period since its launch, the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Campaign has already achieved a significant milestone.

Through the generosity of private donors, the campaign has successfully raised 50% of its $100,000 target. This substantial support showcases the community’s commitment to addressing food insecurity in rural Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[Aadrotate banner=”31″]

Now, as the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia enters the second phase of the campaign, there is a call to action for the corporate and private sectors to join hands in making a lasting impact.

The foundation is actively seeking matching donations to further amplify the campaign’s reach and effectiveness.



Day urges businesses and individuals to step forward.

“We’re grateful for the incredible response from our community so far. Now, we invite businesses and individuals from the corporate and private sectors to join us in our mission,” she said. “Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those experiencing food insecurity in rural Nova Scotia.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia‘s website is secure and ready to process online donations. Those interested in learning more about the campaign and making a donation can visit www.rcfns.org/zerohunger.

Tax receipts will be provided for all donations exceeding $10.