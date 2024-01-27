ENFIELD: A 26-year-old Enfield man is wanted by RCMP in Kings County for an assault on a police officer.
In a release, RCMP say that Kings District RCMP have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Colby Bond, 26, of Enfield.
The arrest is in relation to an assault on a police officer that occurred on January 18, 2024, in New Minas.
Colby Bond, 26, of Enfield, has been charged with:
Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm;
Refusal to Comply with Demand;
Obstructs a Peace Officer;
Flight from Peace Officer;
Assaulting a Peace Officer with Intent;
Assault with a Weapon;
Possession for Purpose of Trafficking;
Possession of Controlled Substance;
Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts).
Bond is described as six-feet, 170 lbs. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Police have made several attempts to locate Bond, however are requesting assistance from the public.
Anyone who sees Colby Bond or knows where he may be is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
File #: 2024-74290