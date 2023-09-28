LANTZ: A 23-year-old Halifax man’s need for speed almost landed him with a ticket for stunting.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said an officer with the Enfield detachment had been conducting speed radar checks on Hwy 2 in Lantz on Sept. 21.

“He observed a vehicle travelling at 109 kilometres per hour in the posted 60 km/h zone,” said Const. Burns.

He said a traffic stop was initiated.

The 23-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving in excess of 31 kms/h over the posted speed limit.

Const. Burns said the ticket holds a monetary penalty of $410.