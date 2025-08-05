Halifax Water requests voluntary water conservation measures for HRM

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

HRM: Due to the recent prolonged period of low precipitation, water levels within our supply areas have not been replenished.

With no significant precipitation forecasted in the coming weeks, these levels will continue to lower.

To conserve water, Halifax Water is requesting that all customers and those who live or work within a building serviced by Halifax Water, follow voluntary water conservation measures until further notice.

By reducing our water usage, we can help ease the demand on our lakes/source water and reduce or delay the need for mandatory water conservation measures.

To confirm if you are impacted, please visit Where Does My Water Come From?

These measures include:

· If it’s yellow, let it mellow. Depending on the efficiency of your toilet, each flush uses between 6 to 26 litres of water.

· Shorten your showers. Cut back on the frequency and length of showers.

· Turn off the tap when not in use. Turn the tap off when brushing your teeth, shaving, washing your face etc.

· Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

Limit activities that use excess water, such as:

· Watering lawns.

· Washing vehicles.

· Filling pools.

Visit halifaxwater.ca/reducing-your-water-wastewater-use for a full list of ways to conserve water.

To learn more and find further resources and a weekly water level update visit Voluntary Water Conservation in Effect for HRM | Halifax Water

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.