N.S. restricting travel, activities in woods to prevent wildfires

A wooded area in HRM that is now off limits due to restrictions put in place. (Photo by Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media)

HALIFAX: The province is restricting travel and activities in the woods because continued hot, dry conditions have greatly increased the risk of wildfires.

The restrictions, effective as of 4 p.m. August 5, include:

– hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted

– trail systems through woods are off limits

– camping is allowed only in campgrounds.

These and other measures are in place on provincial Crown and private land until October 15 or until conditions allow them to be lifted.

The fine for violating the restrictions is $25,000.

Premier Tim Houston said conditions continue to be extremely dry.

“Until we get a significant amount of rain, we’re at an elevated risk of wildfires,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Most wildfires are caused by human activity, so to reduce the risk, we’re keeping people out of the woods until conditions improve.

“I’m asking everyone to do the right thing – don’t light that campfire, stay out of the woods and protect our people and communities.”



Forestry, mining and any commercial activity on provincial Crown lands are also restricted. People who conduct this kind of activity can apply for a permit at their local Department of Natural Resources office.

While the restrictions are in place, people can still access beaches and parks, but not the trail systems.

Private landowners are free to use their own properties but cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties.

Quotes:

“We’ve had about 100 wildfires this season. They’ve all been small and put out quickly, but that could change in a heartbeat in these dry conditions.

“I ask everyone to co-operate, stay out of the woods and be sensible in applying these rules to help keep our people and our communities safe.”

— Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources



Quick Facts:

– the restrictions were put in place through a proclamation under the Forests Act

– people with questions about the restrictions can call their local Department of Natural Resources office

– a provincewide ban on open fires started on July 30 and will remain in place until October 15 or until conditions improve; the fine for violating the ban is $25,000



Additional Resources:

Woods restrictions proclamation: https://novascotia.ca/natr/forestprotection/wildfire/woods-proclamation_2025-08-05.pdf