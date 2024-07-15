Hants County man dies in Lunenburg County collision

LUNENBURG: A Hants County man has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Craney Corner, Lunenburg County.

RCMP Cpl. Carlie McCann said that Lunenburg District RCMP responded to acollision that took place on July 14 at approximately 4:45p .m.

Police were advised a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV pulling a trailer near the intersection of Forties Rd. and Barrs Corner Rd.

Fire services and EHS also attended.

Cpl. McCann said the driver and sole rider of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man from Hants County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the SUV.

The road was closed for several hours as RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) attended the scene.

Lunenburg District RCMP continue to investigate, with assistance of CARS and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.