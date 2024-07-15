TRURO: Walking along the Bay of Fundy ocean floor gives Jackie Putnam freedom, a place where she collects positive energy.

Putnam, a singer from Debert, just released a new single, “I wanted to Be Free” on July 8.

The song was penned while she was facing some adversity during a period of time, and focuses on the Bay of Fundy, which is practically in her back yard.

“It’s where I collect my positive energy, peace and positivity from every wave that comes crashing in,” said Putnam.

Putnam even has a new video for the song.

It can be found here:

Jackie Putnam’s album for The Phoenix. (Jackie Putnam/submitted)

She said “I Wanted to be Free” is about the Bay of Fundy where she can walk across the ocean floor because of our World’s Highest Tides that roll in and out every day.

“I wrote “I Wanted To Be Free” during a difficult period of my life, wanting to be free from the hell I was going through,” said Putnam.

“When I walk across the ocean floor, I feel better, the pores of my feet soak in all of that good positive energy from the tidal force from the waves that come crashing in on the beach every day.”

She began writing the song one summer evening, in the back yard at a friend’s house, in Truro, NS.

It was recorded it at FMP Matrix in Dartmouth, and the video was filmed in three locations, Parrsboro, Five Islands, and Little Dyke.

