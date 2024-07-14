LANTZ: It was party time on Saturday night July 13 for hundreds of crowd goers at the Coldstream Kitchen Party as part of night two of musical entertainment at East Hants Tide Fest.

Stonehouse, a band that was known to some fans but now is known to more and has gained new following with their performance in Lantz, and Tristan Legg & The Mad Dogs, set the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on fire (figuratively) with their tunes during the four hour sets.

Both bands music had the crowd grooving and up on the dance floor moving.

It was a great end to day two of the volunteer-organized and run community festival that gives back to other community groups, and gave the crowd a summer music fest to get down too.

Two members of Stonehouse give the crowd a 150 per cent effort to get them dancing during the Coldstream Kitchen Party at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

On night one of the music, it was The Lounge Fly’s and Pretty Visitors who took to the E-Commerce by Canucks music stage to entertain the crowd.

It was a jam packed Keith Miller Arena ice surface for the two more well-known and local bands.

The performances were so popular that the festival sold out of its Coldstream drinks and had to order more.

Here are some photos from night two that we snapped:

Watch for our video story coming on the family fun fair; ball hockey; the vendor market; and washer toss from the day’s activities.

A couple of women on the dance floor at the Keith Miller Arena for Stonehouse. (Healey photo)

Two of the bar servers at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

A member of Tristan Legg & The Mad Dogs gets grooving at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

Stonehouse (Healey photo)

Some of the attendees in the Coldstream photo booth at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

Tristan Legg & The Mad Dogs performance. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Coldstream photo booth was popular. (Healey photo)

Lots of people were having a fun night at the Tide Fest concert. (Healey photo)

Getting right into it at Tide Fest were Stonehouse. (Healey photo)

Happy faces on a great night out at Tide Fest and the Kitchen Party. (Healey photo)