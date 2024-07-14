Kennetcook man facing impaired driving charges: East Hants RCMP

LANTZ: A 21-year-old Kennetcook man is facing impaired driving charges, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with the force out of Enfield, said in the early morning hours of July 9 the charges came about.

He said a patrolling East Hants RCMP officer initiated a traffic stop on Hwy 2 in Lantz after observing signs of impaired driving.

Const. Burns said the officer made contact with the driver.

“The officer noted signs of impairment by alcohol and subsequently arrested the driver for impaired driving,” said Const. Burns.

Once at the detachment, the driver provided samples of his breath.

As a result, Landon Densmore, 21, of Kennetcook, has been charged with impaired driving related Offences. He will appear in court in August.