KENNETCOOK: Here is a look at the June 2024 calls for various volunteer fire departments in the East Hants and Stewiacke area.

The below is provided form volunteer fire departments: Uniacke & District Fire in Mount Uniacke; Kennetcook Fire; Enfield fire; Lantz Fire; Milford Fire; Shubenacadie fire; Nine Mile River fire; and Stewiacke fire.

For Kennetcook Fire, they responded to seven calls in June, led by three medical assists.

Firefighters also attended to two mutual aid to a neighbouring community calls; one EHS assist; and one ATV request.

Milford Fire responded to 13 calls last month, nine of which were for mutual aid requests to neighbouring communities.

The overall calls consisted of five Motor Vehicle Collisions; Three Medicals; two Vehicle Fires, a Commercial Fire Alarm, a Grass Fire, and an Assistance to EHS.”

A reminder for everyone to please “Slow Down to 60 Km/h and Move Over” when you see an Emergency Vehicle pulled over with their lights flashing. This is for your safety and ours!”

Firefighters with Lantz Fire responded to 19 calls in June, with 12 of those being medical assists.

The total included four false alarm activations; one mvc; one brush fire; and one fire.

Stewiacke fire attended to 22 calls, with medical assists leading the way at 12 calls. They also responded to three MVC’s.

Other calls they heard their pagers go off for included: two residential fire alarms; one passenger vehicle fire; one public assists; one possible structure fire; one commercial fire alarm; and one mutual aid request to HRM fire in Musquodoboit Valley.

For Enfield Fire, they heard the “sound of their people” 36 times over the 30 days of June.

The total calls was led by 21 medical assists, and then five mutual aid requests calls.

Enfield also attended to four MVC’s; four brush fires; one alarms call; and one structure fire.

Fir firefighters with Shubenacadie fire, they heard their tones go for 17 calls, nine of which were mutual aid. They also responded for five mvc’s; two medical assists; and one alarm call.

They attended to a medical assist and an mvc as mutual aid to Milford fire, while responding mutual aid to Indian Brook for three alarm calls; a garbage fire; an MVC; a woods fire; and a vehicle fire.

Uniacke & District Fire attended to 24 calls in June, led by 15 medical assists. The firefighters also were toned out for three fire alarms; two mvc’s; two vehicle fires; one fire (portable heater); and one mvc with entrapment.

Firefighters would like to thank everyone for their support during our annual fare in June. They hope everybody enjoyed the weekend.

For firefighters with Nine Mile River fire, they had four calls in the month. They responded to two carbon monoxide calls and two MVC’s.

